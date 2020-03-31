Barberio had zero points and a minus-4 rating in the seven games prior to the NHL pausing play due to the coronavirus.

The 30-year-old spent the second half of December, all of January and all but the last day of February as a healthy scratch. He finally returned to the lineup on Feb. 29, but in seven games prior to the stoppage, the only positive numbers he accumulated were four PIM and eight shots on goal. Barberio has no goals and two points with a plus-3 rating, 16 PIM and 29 shots on net in 21 games this season.