Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Posts plus-1 rating
Barberio has a plus-1 rating, two PIM and three shots on net in two games since returning to the NHL lineup on Feb. 29.
The 29-year-old hadn't played with the Avalanche since Dec. 18 before the last day of February. Barberio has mostly been a healthy scratch since the middle of December, but he also had a brief AHL stint to get back into game shape. Barberio has no goals and two points with a plus-8 rating, 14 PIM and 24 shots in 16 games this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Summoned from AHL•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Headed on conditioning stint•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Still sitting in press box•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Remains healthy scratch•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Sitting in press box•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Has two helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.