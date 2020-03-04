Barberio has a plus-1 rating, two PIM and three shots on net in two games since returning to the NHL lineup on Feb. 29.

The 29-year-old hadn't played with the Avalanche since Dec. 18 before the last day of February. Barberio has mostly been a healthy scratch since the middle of December, but he also had a brief AHL stint to get back into game shape. Barberio has no goals and two points with a plus-8 rating, 14 PIM and 24 shots in 16 games this season.