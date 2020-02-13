Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Summoned from AHL
The Avalanche recalled Barberio from AHL Colorado on Thursday.
Barberio was sent to the minors for some conditioning due to a lengthy stint as a healthy scratch. After getting in some work in the minors, he's back with the big club, though it doesn't guarantee he will draw into the lineup anytime soon.
