Del Zotto announced the end of his playing career Wednesday.

Del Zotto had 63 goals, 262 points, 1,672 hits and 1,038 blocks in 739 career NHL games with the Rangers, Nashville, Philadelphia, Vancouver, Anaheim, St. Louis, Columbus and Ottawa. He reached the 30-point milestone on three occasions in his NHL career and set his personal best of 41 points in 2011-12. The 33-year-old had eight goals and 41 points in 65 AHL contests between San Diego and Charlotte last season.