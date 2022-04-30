Del Zotto was waived on Saturday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Del Zotto will join AHL Belleville after presumably clearing waivers. The 31-year-old vet has picked up 13 points through 26 top-level appearances this year.
More News
-
Senators' Michael Del Zotto: Joins active roster•
-
Senators' Michael Del Zotto: Assigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Senators' Michael Del Zotto: Recalled to active roster•
-
Senators' Michael Del Zotto: Waived Friday•
-
Senators' Michael Del Zotto: Plucks apple on power play•
-
Senators' Michael Del Zotto: Nabs first two points of 2021-22•