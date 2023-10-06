Hutchinson was released from his professional tryout Friday, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.
Hutchinson was 2-6-3 with a 4.29 GAA and .875 save percentage last season with the Blue Jackets. He is expected to play for AHL Grand Rapids to begin 2023-24 while waiting for another NHL chance.
