Hutchinson stopped 34 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

It was perhaps a bad time for Hutchinson to put together what might have been his best performance of the season, as the win catapulted Columbus ahead of Anaheim and Chicago at the bottom of the NHL standings and hurt the Jackets' chances of landing Connor Bedard in the draft. Hutchinson likely won't play Friday against the Sabres, and if the 33-year-old netminder is done for the season, he finishes with a 2-6-3 record, 4.24 GAA and .877 save percentage in 15 NHL games.