Hutchinson kicked out seven of eight shots in relief in Friday's 5-2 loss to Buffalo.
Hutchinson came out for the start of the third period because starting goaltender Jon Gillies suffered a lower-body injury. Columbus was already down 3-2 when Hutchinson took over, so he wasn't charged with the loss. He has finished the campaign with a 2-6-3 record, 4.29 GAA and .877 save percentage in 16 outings.
