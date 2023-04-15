Hutchinson kicked out seven of eight shots in relief in Friday's 5-2 loss to Buffalo.

Hutchinson came out for the start of the third period because starting goaltender Jon Gillies suffered a lower-body injury. Columbus was already down 3-2 when Hutchinson took over, so he wasn't charged with the loss. He has finished the campaign with a 2-6-3 record, 4.29 GAA and .877 save percentage in 16 outings.