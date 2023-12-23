Hutchinson is expected to start on the road against New Jersey on Saturday, according to Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

Hutchinson is set to get the nod because Ville Husso (lower body) and Alex Lyon (upper body) are both unavailable while James Reimer was in net Friday. Hutchinson, who hasn't played for the Red Wings before, has recorded a 2.98 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 13 AHL contests this season. He's drawing a tough assignment in New Jersey, which ranks eighth offensively this year with 3.42 goals per game.