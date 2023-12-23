Hutchinson is expected to start on the road against New Jersey on Saturday, according to Mike Morreale of NHL.com.
Hutchinson is set to get the nod because Ville Husso (lower body) and Alex Lyon (upper body) are both unavailable while James Reimer was in net Friday. Hutchinson, who hasn't played for the Red Wings before, has recorded a 2.98 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 13 AHL contests this season. He's drawing a tough assignment in New Jersey, which ranks eighth offensively this year with 3.42 goals per game.
More News
-
Red Wings' Michael Hutchinson: Signs one-year deal•
-
Michael Hutchinson: No longer in Red Wings camp•
-
Red Wings' Michael Hutchinson: Links up with Detroit on PTO•
-
Blue Jackets' Michael Hutchinson: Surrenders goal in relief•
-
Blue Jackets' Michael Hutchinson: Nabs win over Pens•
-
Blue Jackets' Michael Hutchinson: In goal Thursday•