Hutchinson signed a professional tryout agreement with the Red Wings on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Hutchinson went 2-6-3 with a 4.29 GAA and an .875 save percentage over 16 games with the Blue Jackets last season after he was traded from the Vegas organization in the Jonathan Quick deal. Hutchinson joins a crowded crease in Detroit, as Ville Husso is the established starter with James Reimer and Alex Lyon competing for the backup gig.