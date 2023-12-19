Hutchinson secured a one-year, two-way contract with Detroit on Tuesday.

Hutchinson has been playing for AHL Grand Rapids on a minor-league-only deal but can now be added to the NHL roster. With the Griffins, the netminder is 5-7-1 with a .895 save percentage and 2.98 GAA in 13 contests. Following the injuries to Ville Husso (lower body) and Alex Lyon (upper body), the 33-year-old Hutchinson figures to serve as the No. 2 option behind James Reimer.