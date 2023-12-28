Hutchinson was placed on waivers Thursday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Hutchinson played well in his only NHL game, giving up three goals on 36 shots in a 3-2 loss to New Jersey on Saturday. Hutchinson was recalled due to injuries to Ville Husso (lower body) and Alex Lyon (upper body), but with Lyon healthy and starting Friday against Nashville, Hutchinson was made redundant.
