Michael Leighton: Announces retirement
Leighton will hang up his skates and call it a career, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Over the course of his 18-year career, Leighton split time between the NHL and AHL, but did appear in 110 NHL games with Philadelphia, Carolina, Chicago and Nashville. In those outings, the netminder went 37-43-14 with a .900 save percentage and four shutouts.
