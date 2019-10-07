Michael Leighton: Announces retirement

Leighton will hang up his skates and call it a career, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Over the course of his 18-year career, Leighton split time between the NHL and AHL, but did appear in 110 NHL games with Philadelphia, Carolina, Chicago and Nashville. In those outings, the netminder went 37-43-14 with a .900 save percentage and four shutouts.

