Penguins' Michael Leighton: Traded to Pittsburgh

The Coyotes traded Leighton and a 2019 fourth-round pick to the Penguins in exchange for Josh Archibald, Sean Maguire and a 2019 sixth-round pick Tuesday.

The Penguins clearly wanted to add a veteran backup so they could bolster their organizational depth at goaltender, and they only needed to part with a pair of depth players and a sixth-round pick to do it. However, it's hard to believe the team will be able to trust Leighton with any starts at the NHL level this season, as he struggled in limited action last campaign, posting a 2-2-0 record while registering an ugly 3.43 GAA and .870 save percentage in four appearances with the Hurricanes. The 36-year-old backstop will report to Pittsburgh's AHL affiliate.