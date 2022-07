Zadorov will go to free agency Wednesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Much of the Flames' focus for the last few weeks was on the failed attempt to sign Johnny Gaudreau. As such, Zadorov wasn't a priority for the team, and the 27-year-old blueliner will get a chance to pick his next destination. He had a career-high 22 points with 181 hits and 77 PiM in 74 games, so he'll provide plenty of grit for his next team.