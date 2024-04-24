Zadorov scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged four hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Predators in Game 2.

Zadorov had gone 12 games without a goal, picking up three assists in that span. The 29-year-old defenseman got the Canucks on the board in the second period, but they couldn't form a comeback. He's earned two points five shots on net, nine hits and three blocked shots over two playoff contests while playing in a bottom-four role.