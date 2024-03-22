Zadorov scored twice on five shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Zadorov's pair of tallies in the first period ended up being all Casey DeSmith needed to guide the Canucks to a win. This was Zadorov's second multi-point outing in his last four games. The rugged defenseman is up to six goals, 18 points, 75 shots on net, 147 hits, 60 blocked shots, 98 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 64 contests between the Canucks and the Flames this season. While Thursday was an impressive effort, Zadorov's third-pairing role makes it unlikely he'll replicate this outing any time soon.