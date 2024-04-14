Zadorov provided an assist and six hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.
Zadorov has two helpers and 21 PIM over six contests in April. The 28-year-old defenseman continues to offer some depth offense and plenty of physicality in a third-pairing role. He's up to 20 points, 87 shots on net, 170 hits, 66 blocked shots, 98 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 73 contests between the Canucks and the Flames this season.
