Zadorov logged an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Zadorov has three helpers over nine outings in April, and he's added 26 hits and 25 PIM. The 29-year-old should have no trouble staying in the lineup, but his offense is likely to be limited given his bottom-four role. Zadorov had 20 points, 90 shots on net, 175 hits, 68 blocked shots and 125 PIM over 75 appearances between the Canucks and the Flames in the regular season.