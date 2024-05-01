Zadorov scored a goal, added two PIM and logged four hits in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Predators in Game 5.

For the second time in five playoff games, Zadorov had the Canucks' lone goal in a loss. The defenseman has three points, eight shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-1 rating so far in the postseason. He remains on the third pairing on paper, but he's exceeded 20 minutes of ice time in each of the last three games, as it appears he's earned extra responsibility from head coach Rick Tocchet.