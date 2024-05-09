Zadorov logged a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Zadorov scored the tying goal 13:47 into the third period, beating Stuart Skinner with a one-timed slapshot, before adding an assist less than a minute later on Conor Garland's game-winner. The 29-year-old Zadrov's been productive in the playoffs, tallying three goals and five points in seven games despite skating on Vancouver's third pairing. He totaled six goals and 20 points in 65 regular-season contests between the Canucks and Flames.