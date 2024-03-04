Zadorov logged an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Zadorov has four points over his last nine outings while playing in a bottom-four role. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to 14 points, 63 shots on net, 127 hits, 54 blocked shots, 91 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 57 contests between the Canucks and the Flames. His scoring pace has actually dipped a bit with the Canucks, though he's also seen less ice time. Zadorov could get some of that playing time back while Tyler Myers (lower body) is sidelined on a week-to-week basis.