Goldobin agreed Saturday to a two-year contract with KHL club CSKA Moscow, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.

Goldobin appeared in a Nov. 27 game for the Canucks but has otherwise spent the 2019-20 campaign with Vancouver's AHL affiliate in Utica, putting up 50 points in 51 contests. With the AHL season under an indefinite suspension that isn't expected to be lifted until at least May, Goldobin will be allowed to pursue an opportunity in his home country of Russia. Goldobin, who appeared in 125 regular-season games at the NHL level between San Jose and Vancouver the past five years, said he plans to explore a move back to North America once his contract with CSKA Moscow comes to an end, per Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver.