Montoya made 36 saves on 40 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks on Wednesday.

Montoya has played sparingly this season, and results like this are a reason why. In fact, the veteran netminder has allowed at least four goals in his last four starts. On the rare occasions where Montoya plays, a guy with an .884 save percentage is never going to excite fantasy owners.

