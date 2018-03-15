Oilers' Al Montoya: Lets in four in loss
Montoya made 36 saves on 40 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks on Wednesday.
Montoya has played sparingly this season, and results like this are a reason why. In fact, the veteran netminder has allowed at least four goals in his last four starts. On the rare occasions where Montoya plays, a guy with an .884 save percentage is never going to excite fantasy owners.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...