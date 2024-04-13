Pickard stopped 24 of 27 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Pickard has gone 2-2-1 with 15 goals allowed over his last five appearances. The Oilers were never able to get ahead of the Coyotes in this contest. Pickard is down to 12-6-1 with a 2.41 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 21 appearances this season, his most in any campaign since 2016-17. The Oilers still have four games on the schedule and could still win the Pacific Division, so Pickard's workload will likely remain steady. Stuart Skinner should be expected to start Saturday versus the Canucks.