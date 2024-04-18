Pickard allowed four goals on 23 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Pickard has lost four of his last six outings, giving up 19 goals in that span. The 32-year-old dropped to 12-7-1 with a 2.48 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 22 appearances this season. The Oilers are locked in to the No. 2 spot in the Pacific Division, so they have no motivation to play starter Stuart Skinner versus the Avalanche on Thursday in the regular-season finale, but the team has not announced its goaltending plans yet.