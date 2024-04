Pickard is expected to start on the road against Arizona on Wednesday, per Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network.

Pickard will get a chance to rebound after stopping 25 of 28 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes in his last start Friday. He has a 12-6-1 record, 2.41 GAA and .912 save percentage in 21 contests this season. Edmonton is resting defensemen Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci against Arizona, which might make Pickard's task somewhat tougher.