Pickard allowed five goals on 32 shots in Wednesday's 5-0 loss to the Stars.

Four of Dallas' goals came in the final seven minutes of the second period while Edmonton failed to crack Jake Oettinger on the other end, sticking Pickard with a 5-0 defeat. The 31-year-old netminder had been playing well coming into Wednesday's outing, going 3-1-0 over his prior four starts with a .935 save percentage while earning more playing time behind Stuart Skinner. Overall, Pickard is now 11-6-0 with a .911 save percentage and 2.40 GAA on the campaign.