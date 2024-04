Pickard stopped 13 of 14 shots in relief of Stuart Skinner on Thursday in a 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Pickard started the second period in net after Skinner surrendered four goals in the opening frame. Colorado would ease off the throttle, scoring just once on Pickard, though Edmonton couldn't overcome the early deficit, leaving Skinner with the loss. The 32-year-old Pickard was solid in a backup role this year, going 12-7-1 with a .909 save percentage and 2.45 GAA.