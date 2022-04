Ceci scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Ceci doubled the Oilers' lead to 2-0 just 35 seconds into the third period. The defenseman has a point in each of his last two games since he snapped a four-game drought. The 28-year-old has five goals, 22 assists, 98 shots on net, 110 hits, 114 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 72 contests. He is a solid source of physicality at a low cost in DFS formats.