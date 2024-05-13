Nurse notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks in Game 3.

Nurse snapped a four-game dry spell with his helper on a Mattias Ekholm tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Nurse has been limited to two assists over eight playoff outings, and he's added 17 shots on net, 13 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating. He's played on the second pairing, with Ekholm leapfrogging Nurse for a spot alongside Evan Bouchard on the top pairing. Nurse can still add some physicality, but his offense is likely to be limited with less ice time.