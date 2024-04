Nurse will be a healthy scratch Wednesday versus Arizona, per Mark Spector of Sportsnet.

Nurse has 10 goals, 32 points, 79 PIM, 168 hits and 169 blocks in 80 contests this season. Resting the defenseman will interrupt his four-game scoring streak (one goal, six points), but it will help keep him fresh for the playoffs. Nurse might draw back into the lineup for the season finale against Colorado on Thursday.