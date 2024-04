Nurse notched an assist in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Nurse has a goal and three helpers over his last five outings. The 29-year-old defenseman assisted on Evander Kane's second-period tally to prevent the Oilers from getting shut out. Nurse is up to 29 points, 178 shots on net, 169 blocked shots, 165 hits, 79 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 79 contests in a top-four role.