Nurse notched three assists, three shots on goal, five blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

Nurse helped out on goals by Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Ekholm, with Ekholm's tally coming on the power play. The big outing snapped a five-game drought for Nurse, who earned his first multi-point effort of the season. He's up to a modest eight points through 20 contests, though he's made up for it with 46 shots on net, 45 hits, 45 blocked shots, 16 PIM and an even plus-minus rating while filling a top-four role.