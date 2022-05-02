Nurse (lower body) will be a game-time decision against the Kings on Monday.

Nurse was in his customary top-pairing role at Monday's morning skate, so it certainly appears as though he will be ready to go despite his official designation. In his prior 10 outings before suffering his lower-body injury, the veteran defenseman generated two goals, four assists and 22 shots while averaging 21:44 of ice time. While he's unlikely to ever be an elite fantasy option, Nurse has some offensive upside and can provide mid-range value.