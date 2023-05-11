Nurse will serve an automatic one-game suspension for instigating a fight within the final five minutes of regulation during Wednesday's 4-1 victory over Vegas.

The NHL had the option of overturning the automatic suspension, but chose not to, so Nurse will miss Game 5 of Edmonton's second-round series against Vegas on Friday. He has four assists, 21 PIM, 35 hits and 27 blocks in 10 playoff outings this year. Philip Broberg, who was a healthy scratch Wednesday, might draw back into the lineup in Nurse's absence.