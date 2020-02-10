Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Inks two-year extension
Nurse and the Oilers agreed to a two-year, $11.2 million extension, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Nurse was a pending free agent but his new deal will kick in next season and push his free agency to the 2022 offseason. The 25-year-old blueliner has 24 points in 55 games this season and averages 22:46 of ice time per game, second-most among Oilers skaters. This contract should lock him into Edmonton's top-four for at least the next two seasons.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.