Nurse and the Oilers agreed to a two-year, $11.2 million extension, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Nurse was a pending free agent but his new deal will kick in next season and push his free agency to the 2022 offseason. The 25-year-old blueliner has 24 points in 55 games this season and averages 22:46 of ice time per game, second-most among Oilers skaters. This contract should lock him into Edmonton's top-four for at least the next two seasons.