Nurse scored on three shots in a 4-1 victory against the Wild on Thursday.

The goal gives Nurse a modest three-game point streak, but overall, the 24-year-old has really racked up the points the last two months. Since Dec. 5, Nurse has five goals and 22 points in 27 games. Despite a very slow start, because of the strong two months, Nurse has already set career highs with seven goals and 28 points in 54 games this season.

