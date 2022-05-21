Keith scored a goal on two shots and added a pair of assists in Friday's 5-3 win over the Flames in Game 2.

Keith sparked the Oilers' comeback push with a first-period tally. He also set up Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard (on the power play) in the second period as the visitors pulled even at 3-3. Prior to Friday, Keith had one point in eight playoff games, so this level of production shouldn't be expected regularly. The 38-year-old has added 13 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in a top-four role.