Keith notched an assist, went plus-5 and blocked two blocked in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

This was the first time in Keith's illustrious career that he posted a plus-5 in a single contest. His helper Wednesday came on Connor McDavid's empty-net tally late in the third period. Prior to this game, Keith had gone minus-4 with no points, 19 blocks and 14 shots on net in his previous nine outings. The 38-year-old is at 20 points, 76 shots, 98 blocked and a plus-11 rating through 59 appearances for the season.