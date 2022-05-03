Keith posted a power-play assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Kings in Game 1.

Keith ended the regular season on a four-game point drought, but that ended when he set up Kailer Yamamoto's second-period tally. The 38-year-old Keith is expected to play a top-four role in the postseason while adding a wealth of playoff experience. Prior to this year, the defenseman has amassed 86 points in 135 playoff contests while lifting the Stanley Cup three times as a member of the Blackhawks.