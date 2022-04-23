Keith produced an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Keith has picked up assists in each of the last two games. He also had to take on 21:34 of ice time, his highest total since March 9, when Darnell Nurse (lower body) exited the game. Keith is up to 21 points, 78 shots, 100 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 60 contests, but he's mainly seen a second-pairing role for much of the season. With Nurse's status unclear for Sunday in Columbus, the 38-year-old Keith could be asked to play a larger role in the near term.