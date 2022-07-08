Keith is going to retire from hockey, reports Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

It's a shock, but again it isn't. The 38-year-old Keith has had a likely Hall of Fame career, putting up 106 goals and 646 points in 1,256 games with the Blackhawks and just a single season with the Oilers. He earned the Norris trophy twice and the Conn Smythe once, and hoisted Lord Stanley three times in Chicago. There's term left on his deal, so there are cap implications. But Keith is going out on his terms and that's fitting for this former star.