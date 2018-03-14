Oilers' head coach Todd McLellan has been impressed with Bear's maturity, the Edmonton Journal reports.

Bear has been improving with each passing contest since his call-up on Mar. 1 -- he has two helpers in his last two games and continues to improve on his plus-minus. "A lot of young players come in early with energy and excitement and perform really well and it tends to fall off," said McLellan. "He hasn't shown signs of that. We're going to play against our rival in Calgary, and we'll see how he responds in that game." The young blueliner has also seen his minutes increase with each passing game (17:37 on average) -- Bear is worth a speculative add in daily leagues for now and should definitely be on the radar in dynasty leagues.