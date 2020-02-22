Bear registered an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Bear earned the secondary helper on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' tally 50 seconds into the game. The defenseman has assists in each of the last two games, and he's up to 20 points in 61 outings overall. The 22-year-old has added 84 shots, 85 blocked shots and 50 hits in a solid rookie campaign.