Bear produced an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Bear got the puck to Connor McDavid and let the all-world center do the rest midway through the first period. It's the fourth helpers in Bear's last six outings. The 22-year-old defenseman is up to 16 points, 65 blocked shots, 62 shots on goal and 22 PIM in 47 games this season.