Kane notched two assists, three shots on goal and seven hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Kane has two goals and two helpers over his last four outings. The 32-year-old winger has seen a little more ice time over the last two games as part of the ripple effect of Connor McDavid (lower body) being out of the lineup. Kane is at 43 points, 219 shots on net, 246 hits, 83 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 76 appearances, mainly in a middle-six role.