Kane (undisclosed) isn't available Wednesday versus Arizona.

Kane has 24 goals, 44 points, 85 PIM and 250 hits in 77 contests in 2023-24. It remains to be seen if he'll be available for Thursday's season finale against the Avalanche, but either way, he might be an option for Game 1 of the playoffs. Whenever Kane does return, he'll likely serve in a top-six capacity, which might in turn push Adam Henrique down to the third line.