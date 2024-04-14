Kane scored a goal, added two PIM and logged four hits in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Kane has three goals and two assists over his last five contests to provide a little pop on offense. The 32-year-old winger has struggled to maintain his usual level of scoring this season with 44 points over 77 outings. He's added 220 shots on net, 250 hits, 85 PIM and a minus-4 rating while playing in a middle-six role. Kane's been on the second line since Connor McDavid (lower body) exited the lineup, but Kane will likely move back to the third line in the postseason.