Share Video

Link copied!

Kane scored a goal, added two PIM and logged four hits in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Kane has three goals and two assists over his last five contests to provide a little pop on offense. The 32-year-old winger has struggled to maintain his usual level of scoring this season with 44 points over 77 outings. He's added 220 shots on net, 250 hits, 85 PIM and a minus-4 rating while playing in a middle-six role. Kane's been on the second line since Connor McDavid (lower body) exited the lineup, but Kane will likely move back to the third line in the postseason.

More News