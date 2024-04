Kane (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Avalanche, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Unlike the other six players out of the lineup Thursday, Kane is still working through an injury. His status for Game 1 of the playoffs has yet to be determined. Kane missed three games to end the regular season, finishing with 44 points, 250 hits, 85 PIM and 220 shots on net in 77 appearances.